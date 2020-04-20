Lauderdale County supervisors discuss gradual reopening plan

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is developing plans to gradually reopen county government now that the state-wide stay-at-home order will soon be coming to an end.

“We’re still limiting staff. Our road department went back to work today, but they’re using social distancing,” says Kyle Rutledge, the president of the Board. “We’re transitioning to opening back up some departments. Our tax collector’s will remain closed, but they have a drop box and you can do stuff online.”

The Tax Assessor’s office is still accepting homestead exemption applications, with the deadline extended to May 1. The county court system is also looking to open back up in May.

“The Ag Center will open back up on the first of May for riding, and [for] the other departments and elected officials, it’s at their discretion,” Rutledge says.

Supervisor Rutledge says the pandemic has not stopped county projects like the tearing down of the old Village Fair Mall, but roadwork has been affected.

“They’ve continued removing the asbestos from the old mall site and getting ready for deconstructing- tearing it down, so that hasn’t slowed down,” Rutledge says. “But some of our road stuff has slowed down, with paving and those aspects because we’ve been in limited staff in our road department, but that’s going to start back up soon.”

At Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the board also approved for the county road department to help with clean-up efforts in Clarke County after the recent tornadoes.

