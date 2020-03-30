Law Enforcement copes with COVID-19 and fighting crimes

The spread of COVID-19 has also made things more challenging for law enforcement agencies.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department, their office has modified the way the jail and their work environment is cleaned. They're also using technology as much as possible and minimizing contact with people.

"There's a lot of uncertainty," said Calhoun. "However, I think that people need to continue to go about their lives as normal as we can. Your sheriff's department and the men and women and serve you and this county, will continue to do our jobs."

Calhoun did say there's been a slight down-tick in crime over the past couple of weeks and a definite slow down in traffic on police radios with less vehicles on the roads.

