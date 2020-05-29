League of Women Voters of Alabama sues election officials

The League of Women Voters of Alabama has filed a lawsuit related to the upcoming U.S. Senate primary runoff election in Alabama.

Secretary of State John Merrill, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and several Montgomery County officials are named in the lawsuit.

“[The lawsuit] does not ask the state court to make permanent changes in Alabama’s election laws,” the league said in a statement. “It asks only that State election officials be ordered to exercise their emergency powers to authorize local election officials to relax restrictions on both absentee ballots and in-person voting during the pandemic.”

“Today, we ask that Alabama’s courts use Alabama’s laws to make it safe and possible for all citizens to vote,” said Barbara Caddell, president of the League of Women Voters of Alabama.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has also filed a suit related to the election.

Alabama requires absentee voters to submit photocopies of their ID and to sign the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses.

The SPLC and other groups alleged that these requirements violate the Voting Rights Act during this pandemic.

The GOP primary runoff election between former Auburn and Ole Miss head football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. senator and former U.S. attorney general, Jeff Sessions, is July 14.