Alabama Legislature accepts Ivey’s amendment on use of COVID-19 relief funds

The Alabama Legislature has accepted Gov. Kay Ivey’s executive amendment that broadly details how federal coronavirus relief funds should be used.

Alabama lawmakers met for the final day of the legislative session Monday amid a dispute with Ivey over the use of the $1.8 billion.

The Republican governor and Republican-controlled legislature have been in a tug-of-war over the funds.

“I commend the Alabama Legislature for their cooperation by supporting my Executive Amendment to SB161. This friendly amendment ensures the CARES Act money will be immediately available to the people of Alabama and put to use under the intent of the U.S. Congress and President Trump,” Ivey said in a statement after the House and Senate votes.