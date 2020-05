Legislature back in session Thursday

Mississippi's 2020 legislative session will reconvene this week to release a plan to help small businesses, according to a joint release from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol Thursday, May 7, at 1 p.m.

Hosemann and Gunn say legislative leadership is working together on a plan to help small businesses across the state that are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic closures.

Legislation establishing the program will set parameters and allocate funds to a state agency to administer.

“The backbone of our economy in Mississippi is our small businesses, and now they need our support,” Gunn said. “The two chambers will act together to provide relief as quickly as possible this week.”

“We know Mississippi’s small businesses, our local restaurants, barber shops, hair salons, and retail shops, need help," said Hosemann. "Our legislators are best prepared to meet their needs because they represent the entirety of the state.”

The legislature recessed its 125-day session temporarily Mar. 18, following the Gov. Tate Reeves' issuance of a State of Emergency related to COVID-19. On Friday, May 1, the legislature reconvened, and voted to place $100 million into an account for the governor to allocate for emergency expenses.

State agencies have already started to draw down other federal relief money provided to agencies and programs under the CARES Act.

Hosemann, Gunn, and members of the legislature continue to analyze the impact of the pandemic and federal funds from the CARES Act relief package on the state’s emergency response efforts, healthcare facilities, and wider state budget. Agencies are reporting their COVID-19-related expenses for possible reimbursement to legislative leadership, but have said they currently have the funds required to meet immediate needs.

Legislative leadership is also working now on establishing protocol for working within and visiting the Capitol as shelter-in-place restrictions begin to be lifted. The goal is to allow as much access as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of those in the building.