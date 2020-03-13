Limited public access for Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic

The 30th Annual Mississippi/Alabama All Star Basketball Classic will be played Friday but have limited access for the public.

The event kicks off Friday with the girls game at 5 p.m. at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College. The boys game will start at approximately 7 p.m.

Only immediate family and high school and college basketball coaches are being admitted to the games.

the games will be livestreamed at FNUTL.com or on the MAC Network at www.mscoaches.com.