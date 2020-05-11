Little Caesar's delivers pizza to Anderson Regional Health System

Little Caesars is aiming to donate 1 million pizza pies to frontline workers across the country, including here in East Mississippi.

“We are real excited here in Meridian to be able to work with that challenge and to give pizzas away for hospitals, and nursing homes, and places like that,” says Dixie LaBruyere, with Little Caesars.

The restaurant delivered a little over 300 pizzas to Anderson Regional Health System on Monday.

“I’m just so thankful that we were able to do this in our community,” LaBruyere says. “We love working with the people in our community, we’ve been here for over 28 years, and it has just been a pleasure to reach out and help those around us.”

Representatives from Little Caesars say they are doing this so they can give back to those that are protecting us during the coronavirus crisis.

“I know they’re under a lot of stress, and I know it’s been hard on them and their families,” LaBruyere says. “And so it’s really nice to be able to, in our community, to help them and give them a little bit of food and maybe a little bit of happiness.”

Staff at Anderson were excited to have the pizza delivered.

“We are extremely grateful to get the pizza and to feed us during Nurses Week,” says Julious Heidelber. “It’s just great that people are appreciative of what we do.”

You can help donate to Little Caesars’ #PIEitFORWARD campaign by going on the Little Caesars website.

