Live Nation, AEG halting all large-scale tours in US, abroad

Live Nation and AEG are suspending all large-scales tours across the U.S. and abroad until April due to coronavirus concerns.

The news came in the form of a joint statement from Live Nation, AEG, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm, and United Talent Agency (UTA).

They said the cancellations are for the safety of the artists, fans, and staff involved in the industry.

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” the coalition said in the joint statement.

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

In a recent meeting with investors, Live Nation President Joe Berchtold expressed confidence the outbreak wouldn’t hurt business.

“While we expect breakouts over next few months, one of our strengths is we are highly diversified geographically,” Berchtold, said, per Rolling Stone, “Thus far we have seen no pullback and fan demand outside of specifically affected areas and overall attendance is weighted over latter half of this year, with 70 percent of attendance expected latter half of this year.”

The acts that are forced to halt are Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Post Malone, Michael Buble, Maluma, Cher, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Trippie Redd and Young M.A among others, per Variety.

