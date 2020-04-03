Local 7-year old celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

One family wanted to make their son's birthday celebration special despite having to cancel his party in order to follow social distancing guidelines, so they surprised him with a drive-thru birthday celebration.

Over a dozen cars filled with balloons and posters lined the street and drove past 7-year old Jonathan Cole for his birthday.

His mother Kajsa Cole says Jonathan had been looking forward to his birthday so she and her husband Scotty found a way to make it memorable despite the circumstances.

"I was just kind of shaken up with all of the COVID-19 situation, we knew that we were going to have to cancel his birthday party and we had seriously been anticipating this all year," said Cole. "I was like oh my goodness, what are we going to do?"

With help from loved ones, Cole was able to pull it off and said she was excited to see so many people show up for the celebration. She said she considers the planning well worth it after seeing Jonathan’s face light up.

"It was super fun, I had a great time!" said Jonathan.

Cole said Jonathan had no idea about the birthday celebration until he went outside and saw the cars.