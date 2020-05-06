Local restaurants continue to prepare to reopen

Restaurants across Mississippi are continuing their preparations to be ready to reopen to dine-in service Thursday.

The executive order issued Monday by Gov. Tate Reeves allows diners back inside but there are some new restictions.

But the reopening comes at an opportune time. Most restaurants will now be open Sunday for Mothers Day, which is one of the biggest days of the year in the food business.

Restaurants adhere to a strict set of guidelines laid out by the governor.

"We're looking forward to having customers back in but with just a small amount," said Jamie Cater, owner of Cater's Market in Meridian. "We're really wanting to start small. We've spent today reducing our number of tables and chairs by over 50 percent. We want to bring people in and get comfortable with our procedure."

"We've adapted and made it through the hardest struggle of just opening," said Marshall Gilmore, owner of Harvest Grill in Meridian.

"Nobody knew what to expect and now we're used to it and we're moving towards something now. We're just following all those guidelines and what they're allowing us to do per se, but we're excited."

Cater's Market will open Thursday while Harvest Grill plans to open Friday. For more information, you can visit the Facebook page or website of either restaurant.

