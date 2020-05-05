Attorney 'answers the call' to help state healthcare workers

A well-known attorney answered the “call” to help two Meridian hospitals.

Attorney Richard Schwartz, of Richard Schwartz and Associates, donated 1,000 masks to Rush Health Systems and Anderson Regional Health System Tuesday.

“We’re at war with COVID-19 and the first responders are on the front lines; they’re heroes and we want to help them,” said Schwartz.

A shortage of equipment vital to protecting healthcare professionals has become a huge concern for frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients. Schwartz says his office recognizes the need to support our most vulnerable essential workers during this crisis.

"Helping people is what we do as attorneys anyway," said Schwartz. "It's important to me and I know the job that the first responders are doing. It's a very difficult, dangerous job. And they're putting their neck on the line to save everybody. They need to be supported. I want to be a part of that. And that's why I'm giving these masks. I want to make sure they can go home and be safe and are not spreading it around. I want to do my part, and encourage everyone else to do their part as well."

Within the coming days, Schwartz will be donating face masks to other hospitals and nursing homes in cities throughout the state.

