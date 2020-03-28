Local barbershop owner speaks out

Many small businesses in Meridian could impacted now that the city of Meridian's executive order is in effect.

Lavonsea Holmes owns Quality Cuts barbershop. Holmes says he had about 20 customers a day before the executive order was issued, but says he's now down to about ten haircuts or less. Holmes says this is an unprecedented time and is frustrated, but agrees certain restrictions are necessary.

"Overall as a shop, I can tell that people don't come in as they use to. We as a people need to take this seriously, and to take precautions," said Quality Cuts barbershop owns Lavonsea Holmes.

The city of Meridian's executive order, which puts certain restrictions on 'non-essential' businesses is in effect until April 20th.