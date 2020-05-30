Local barbers adapt to new safety guidelines

It has been almost three weeks since hair salons and barbershops reopened their doors to the public. Newscenter 11 spoke with local barbers about the process of reopening and their new safety routines.

Kevin Lewis Sr., owner of Jenkins Barbershop has been cutting hair for 39 years and said the new guidelines are something he'll have to get used to. He also said he's just happy to be back in a semi-normal routine.

"I never experienced anything like this. This is different. This is first and it's very different. It has affected our culture, small businesses, and big businesses. It really has impacted our community," said Kevin Lewis Sr., owner of Jenkins Barbershop.

Barbershops have been back in action with several new rules in place to ensure the safety of both customers and stylists.

"We’re doing appointments so we don't have a lot of people coming in at one time. We have our mask, face shields, disinfecting spray and hand sanitizer at the door," said local barber Tony Tims.

The shops are allowed to provide services as long as both the worker and customer are wearing face coverings throughout the service.

Labonsea Holmes, owner of Quality Cuts, said it hasn't been hard to adjust to the new face-covering guidelines, but it has been a different experience for him.

"Wiping chairs, mopping, sweeping, wiping down, using gloves and wearing a mask. It is more convenient for the people as well as for the barbers. It's different and it's something that we have to get used to," said Labonsea Holmes owner of Quality Cuts.

Lewis and his long time business partner Tony Tims continue to struggle with underlying health issues, which causes them to take COVID-19 more seriously than the average person.

"Me and Tony are high-risk people so we have to be extra careful not only for ourselves but for our families. We cannot afford to get sick and then affect our families," said Lewis.