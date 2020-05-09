Local business gives back to healthcare workers

A local family business is helping healthcare workers from being stung this summer by blood-sucking mosquitoes.

Planter's Supply located at 201 16th avenue in Meridian, gave away $10,000 worth of mosquito eradicator to 450 medical first responders Saturday.

Spartan Mosquito Company put on this $3 million program to support local communities across the country. We spoke to a healthcare worker that shares her appreciation.

"It's important to have these mosquito devices because mosquitoes can transfer diseases. This another way to not only protect us but you are protecting your family too. I want to say thank you, and I appreciate it," said healthcare worker Brittny Fox.

Through its Spartan Rebuild America program, mosquito eradicator kits are being distributed to 150 essential 'mom and pop' businesses around the country.