Local businessman talks coronavirus and travel from Europe

Johnny Boswell, owner of Boswell Media, is currently in Austria with his family. Austria is just one of the countries included in President Trump’s newly implemented travel ban.

“At 2:00 in the morning, our phones started blowing up and we had heard there was no more travel from Europe to the United States. After we got the complete information, we found out that mostly was for European residents traveling to the states so it doesn't really impact our return trip tickets,” said Boswell.

That ban is expected to begin Friday at midnight and will last for the following 30 days. Boswell said he and his family are taking precautions to remain healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We canceled plans today to go to the Disney Castle. We’re staying out of crowds, being careful about putting our hands to our face, the same thing other people are hearing and just using common sense and being sanitary,” said Boswell.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 22,000 European cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far. Boswell said people are appearing cautious, but continuing with their lives.

“We’re hearing a lot about it on the radio and television. I think people are interested in it. They want to know all they can about it so they can take the proper precautions and people are just being vigilant,” said Boswell.

Also according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 900 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Europe so far.

