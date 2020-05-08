Business offers free mosquito kits to healthcare heroes Saturday

Spartan Mosquito Company launched a $3 million program to support local communities across the country. Through its Spartan Rebuild America program, mosquito eradicator kits are being distributed to 150 essential 'mom and pop' businesses around the country.

The company provided over $10,000 worth of mosquito eradicator to Planter's Supply, 201 16th Avenue in Meridian, to be passed on to first responders and frontline medical and nursing home staff.

"For all our healthcare workers, all they have to do is bring their work ID. If they work at a retirement home or a hospital, they have to have their medical ID. All they have to do is show it and will take care of them," said Planter's Supply owner, Griffin Parker.

Planter's Supply will be giving away over 450 of the kits at the store Saturday, from 8 a.m. till 12 noon, while supplies last.