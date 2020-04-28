Business owners set preventive measures as stores reopen

As local businesses continue to re-open their doors, store owners are taking extra steps to keep employees and customers safe.

Business owners are excited to be able to serve their customers again in person, even if it's from six feet away. Owner of Sewing and Vacuum Center Chip Slayton said staff has enforced preventive measures.

"We just in a very prompt way let them know that all they have to do is point to what they want, we'll get it for them,” said Slayton.

Employees are wearing masks and customers are encouraged to do so as well. Southern Accents owner Jeanne Jones even has a hand sanitizing station at the entrance of her store.

"We're so glad to be able to open up again, even though we're a little apprehensive, it's a little scary for all,” said Jones. “We tried to redo the store so that we could let it be a lot of room for everybody."

Owner of DC Guitar Studio Dan Confait said he’s been conducting online guitar classes and is happy to be able to progress towards a full reopening.

"We've been closed for the past month or so, fortunately we've been able to teach our online lessons but being back open to the public to where we can sell merchandise and products to our customers is very exciting,” said Confait.

Businesses can operate at a capacity of 50% or less as a part of Governor Reeves' safer at home order.