Local church holds Sunday drive-in service

Many churches are offering drive-thru prayer and one local church its first drive-in service as congregations are no longer able to meet in person for large gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Just like a drive-thru movie theater, the Church of the Way is taking the drive-in approach, encouraging members to park their cars on church property and tune in to the service.

"We want to meet. We believe its important to get together and see each other in body. That's why we're doing this today," church member Chuck Sanders.

Church members parked their cars, rolled down their windows, and came together without coming into contact.

Pastor Jack Giles summed up this experience in one word.

"It's worship, my friend. Its value in worshiping with brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus. It's good to worship at home and watching pastors on TV. It's great to get together to worship at the same place worshiping the same Lord," said Pastor Jack Giles.

Giles said his church doesn't run away from fear, but rather, found ways to gather.

"There's fear, anxiety, sicken, and death in the world. We need to keep God in the center of our lives." We need his help, his strength, and we need his healing powers. A lot of precious people are being affected, and some are dying, but we still have a saver and a healer," said Giles.

During Sunday's worship at the Church of the Way drive-in service, offerings were collected in a basket attached to a pole.

After the service church members honked their horns and said amen.