Local church celebrates Palm Sunday Service

One local church held its Palm Sunday service from a near-empty building after it was closed to the public due to the coronavirus.

Christians around the world participated in Palm Sunday service at home this year, as COVID-19 forced most churches to hold services online because of stay-at-home orders. Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Meridian celebrated the launch of Holy Week in Christian churches. Father Augustine Palimattam live-streamed the service to reach the mass. Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter and it is celebrated in all major Christian churches, including Protestant and Roman Catholic. Father Palimattam says the adjustment is difficult, but we all will get through this together.

“I have never missed a Palm Sunday without the people. I pray for all my people today and the people throughout the world. It is a challenging time for all of us. My heart breaks when I don’t see the people today. It is difficult for all of us. Through prayer, we will be united. I am hundred percent sure through the power of God we will conquer this pandemic disease,” said Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church Father Augustine Palimattam.

In most churches, Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches or the branches of other native trees representing the palm branches the crowd scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem.