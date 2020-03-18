Local church gives back during coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus has plunged the world into uncertainty and panic shopping.

Mount Olive Baptist Church in Lauderdale reached out to senior citizens Wednesday, giving away over a hundred lunches, plus essential supplies.

Residents ages 60 and up received a plate of food, as well as cleaning essentials, like Pine Sol, GermX, disinfectant spray, toilet paper and paper towels. Organizers say the church will continue serving the community.

"Mount Olive believes in serving the community. That is what the Lord has called us to do. There are so many people in need, especially right now. This was our pastor's vision to make sure that we provide for the community," says event organizer Myrna Moore.

The church donated the food leftovers to Meridian Manor.