Local church held parade for it's high school seniors

With social distancing guidelines in place and students taking classes online due to the pandemic, this school year did not go as planned for high school seniors. Midway Baptist Church here in Meridian decided to honor seniors of their congregation with a parade.

The youth group drove around their community Sunday evening with vehicles decked out and signs of positive messages to recognize the 8 seniors of their church.

They drove by each of the senior's homes as the seniors themselves waved from windows. They were then left a gift from the church. Organizers said seeing some of their church family was uplifting and encouraging especially after not being able to be in church together for the past few months due to the pandemic.

“This is such a big accomplishment for them. They have gone through high school, they've taken all these tests, and they've taken extra curriculum activities. A lot has been building up to this point. This is definitely not how they expected their senior year to end. I'm really excited that we were able to do this. I didn't think we will be able to pull anything like this together," said church member Kennedy Grice.

"If we go through this, and if we don't learn something. God is in this. We’re going through something and it's very terrible but God is showing us something through this. We go through this and don't learn something from it then that's really bad. The good message is looking for something that you can learn from. Look for something that God can teach you through this," said Pastor Lee Higginbotham.

Organizers said it's important to stay connected in this time of isolation as the community follows restrictions due to coronavirus.