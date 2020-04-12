Local church holds virtual Easter Sunday service

Easter Mass Sunday is one of the most sacred times of the year for Christians, but due to COVID-19 worship services are being held online.

Saint Patrick Catholic Church Pastor Augustine Palimattam celebrated Holy Week without a congregation present due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The service was aired locally on My TOK and the church website. Palimattam says he made it his mission to create new ways to share the word of God.

“I continue to pray that we will carry out this ministry and reaching out to the people. God is still in control. We are telling the world that God got it. The message of the Easter is don't be afraid God is with us," said Saint Patrick Catholic Church Pastor Augustine Palimattam.

Palimattam is encouraging members of the community to lean on each other now more than ever.