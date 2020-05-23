Local church hosts graduation parade for students

A local church recognized seven graduates from the class of 2020 with a parade Saturday.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church usually holds a graduation ceremony on a Sunday in May each year to honor any members who are graduating from high school or college. This year, since the church hasn't been holding in-person services because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn't celebrate normal tradition. So, members of the church found an alternative.

The church held a drive-thru parade to celebrate a total of seven graduates: three from high school and four from college. Church and family members drove by the graduates at the front of the church with their vehicles decked out and signs of positive messages.

“Wouldn’t want them to not have an opportunity to be recognized. It is important for them to have recognition now as in the previous years. We are emphasizing that we still need to be safe and practice social distancing. If we do those things, then this to will pass,” said Pastor AD Lewis.

Organizers said their mission is to let their graduates know they are not forgotten.