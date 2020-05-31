Local church set to reopen for worship

For the first time in months, people of faith in Meridian are starting to return to their places of worship as restrictions due to COVID-19 are gradually loosened.

Some local churches are not in a rush to congregate anytime soon. But many others have been waiting to get back to in-person church services since the shutdown.

Northcrest Baptist Church in Meridian is just one of the many churches that made some major adjustments so that members can worship together again. The church will have three services in one day with a maximum of 200 people. To claim a seat in these three services, members will have to register for a spot on the church's website.

"We’re asking people to wear a mask, we're going to be ushering them in their seats, we will be practicing social distancing, and that's what we're planning to do for the next several weeks until we think it's safe to take the next step," said executive Pastor Wade Phillips.

"We need each other and that's very important. We tried to stay connected the best way we can. Our staff has done a tremendous job through social media but it's nothing like being together. We are excited about this taking place," said Northcrest Baptist Church, Sr. Pastor Dan Lanier.

The church plans to reopen for on-campus worship services beginning June 7.