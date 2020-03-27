Local dance studio offers virtual classes

The coronavirus is putting an end to gatherings of more than 10 people, one dance studio in Meridian has found a unique way to continue teaching students.

Encore Dance Company has been teaching classes virtually several times a week using the application Zoom.

Dancers are able to watch classes right from home while following along with teachers in-studio. Encore owner Jonah Murphy says she wanted to hold classes online so her students could have a sense of "normalcy" while being stuck at home.

She is appreciative of her students and their parents for responding positively to the virtual classes.

"I’m very thankful that I have wonderful parents and wonderful dancers that the parents are making sure dancers are logged on during their class times and even some want to join other class times so they are continuing to dance and they have this normalcy back in their life,” Murphy explains. “The moms were like 'thank you Jonah, we are so excited'. They are so happy and love seeing us and we are so happy to see them and so it made my heart feel really big."

If you are interested in taking a few online classes and are not a student, you can message Encore Dance Company on Facebook or Instagram.