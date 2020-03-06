Local family receives Habitat for Humanity home

A local family has a lot to be thankful for this weekend, thanks to the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity.

Jabria Dunnigan and her brother Justin could not contain their excitement as they picked out their bedrooms during a tour of their new home Friday.

"I’m just so happy to finally have my own room…my own space and privacy,” said Dunnigan. “It took a lot of time for this to happen."

The Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity built the home for Mickey Jackson, Ashley Wilder and their children. The national non-profit agency is known for helping families build or improve places to call home.

"I thank God every day for having this home and I just thank God every day for habitat because it takes work and it takes a community to come together and make a house,” said Dunnigan.

The family partnered with habitat to build the new home. It was hard work, but worth it.

"I did the floors, I painted the walls and I stained the cabinets,” said Wilder. “I couldn't do it by myself because I don't know how to build a house but I’m very excited this day has come."

Family and friends stopped by the house and celebrated the big day. The family plans to move in to their beautiful new home this weekend.