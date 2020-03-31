Local financial advisor discusses stimulus checks

Americans nationwide including here in East Mississippi and West Alabama will reap the benefits of the $2 trillion stimulus bill that was passed last week.

The government’s decision to provide a stimulus bill will help the thousands of Americans who are experiencing a shift in their income as the coronavirus’ spread affects businesses worldwide.

Summit Wealth Group financial advisor Gary James considers the bill necessary and says it will be distributed the same way that recent tax refunds were.

“With this situation, if you’re going to force the economy to shut down and that’s basically what governments are doing... you can’t leave people two or three months with no job," said James.

But who will receive the money?

James said individuals who make up to $75,000 a year will receive a one time payment of $1200 and married couples making up to $150,000 will receive $2400 with both groups receiving an added $500 per child.

The payment is reduced for residents making more than these amounts.

James said the spread of COVID-19 is even affecting some health care businesses.

“Surgeries, people going to the dermatologist, all these things are pretty much on hold so even physicians and dentists, they’re taking a pretty severe income hit right now," said James.

The stimulus checks are expected to be dispersed within the next three weeks. James told Newscenter 11 aside from the checks, business owners may be able to receive money to cover the unexpected costs that the pandemic has caused. He explains with this example.

“If I've had to lay my employees off because of having no work... then I can apply for a loan that may even be forgivable if I meet certain requirements from the government to help me cover 2 to 2 and a half months of wages, and even some overhead items," said James.

Unemployed, disabled and retired residents are also eligible to receive the stimulus check.

The checks are expected to only be dispersed one time unless the pandemic lasts longer than expected.