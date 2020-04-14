Local financial advisor discusses best ways to use stimulus money

Americans are starting to receive their stimulus checks and others can expect the money to hit their bank accounts soon.

The check that starts at $1200 and increases based on the number of minor children you have was given as financial relief for Americans during the ongoing pandemic.

“You will see the checks come in waves, some people have already called 'Well I didn't get my check, my friend did,' that’s okay,” said Financial Advisor and Vice President of Summit Wealth Group Gary James. “They'll come out over the next two or three weeks, everyone won't receive their check at the same time.”

Although there are no guidelines on how to use the money, James encourages everyone who can to put the money away.

“If you have to pay your rent, your home mortgage, your car payment you’ll have to use it,” said James. “What we're concerned about is people that are getting unemployment benefits thinking ‘I’m still good,’ but the problem is, the extra benefits from the federal government for $600 a week go away in July.”

James says as of now, the stimulus checks are only expected to be distributed once.

“I certainly wouldn't count on another check, it depends on how long we stay shut down,” said James. “If the coronavirus keeps us shutdown for another three months I would assume you might get another check but I certainly would not depend on it at this point.”

By Friday, recipients who haven't received their checks will be able to track the progress through a new IRS tool.