Group donates meals to support medical first responders

Save-a-Lot partnered with Reflections of Life Association in feeding healthcare workers Friday at Anderson Regional Health System and Rush Health Systems.

The non-profit organization took the initiative to help both hospitals by serving lunch to medical staff. The lunch includes grilled chicken, sausage and pasta salad.

President and founder of Reflections of Life Association, Bill Watson, says he made it his mission to make sure medical first responders are not forgotten.

“One of the things that we realized is that all the healthcare workers in our city can’t go out and have lunch. We wanted to show them our love and appreciation for all the hard work and dedication in keeping our city safe from COVID-19 virus,” said Watson.

Watson says he encourages others to support the men and women on the front lines combating the coronavirus.