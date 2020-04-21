Local group making masks for frontline workers

Julie Martin was inspired to make masks after hearing that her sister, who works at a hospital in Texas, was running low on personal protective equipment.

“She was about to be without a mask, which is just unbelievable, so that kind of gave me a jump on realizing that we needed masks here, and that’s how it started,” says Martin, who is a retired operating room nurse.

Martin started making masks with a team of about 8 people around 3 weeks ago. Since then, the group has made around 5,000 masks. The group also made semi-disposable masks.

“It’s really just made of paper and we sewed the edges together just like we would a mask and then we’ll put the elastic on,” Martin says. “But [the mask] is some paper drapes that were donated from Anderson Hospital and we made a lot of these for patients to take home.”

The masks have gone to workers on the frontlines: at local hospitals, Metro Ambulance, the police department and sheriff’s department. Martin urges everybody to do their part and where a mask when out and about.

“It is your duty to make sure that you are covered when you’re out, and you can get on anywhere online and it will tell you how to make mask that is not sewn,” Martin says. “So you could cut a t-shirt, you could fold a scarf, there’s several ways to do it, so don’t be afraid to make your own mask.”

If you would like to help the group make masks, you can call 601-681-8893 for information on how you can donate money or materials.

