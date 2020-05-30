Local group promotes small businesses

As local artists continue to struggle with their businesses, they are finding new ways to adapt to the new normal.

A local group held an event at the Level building located behind Waffle House off of Poplar Springs Drive. The event was called the create community connections and it’s for the community to support some local businesses. It's an opportunity for artists and vendors to showcase their work, and hopefully, gain back some of the income they've lost over the shutdown.

"Meridian has so many amazing artists. Opportunities like this are there we just need to take a vantage of them. It's so important at this time to support local artists and events so we can have more of these. We are really excited to be here," said local artist Daniel Ethridge.

"We're bringing in artists to the community to say this is what you have available to you. You have the access to photography, the access to woodworking skills, and the access to educate yourself about how people are expanding their art into merchandise," said event organizer Theresa Gonzales.

Organizers said June 6th Meridian Art Walk will return to Union Station with an emphasis on adhering to current safety guidelines including 6 ft social distancing and requiring the proper wearing of face coverings for both vendors and customers.