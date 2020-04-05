Local group sings uplifting song to community

In an effort to spread positivity in the community, a local group is traveling neighborhood to neighborhood singing songs of joy.

Resident Gary Johnson and two of his pastor friends Greg Williams and Gary Houston took their voices to the streets singing "This Little Light of Mine". The group traveled to JT Davis court, Frank Berry Court, and Western Gardens, where they sang alone with several kids in the neighborhood. The group also encouraged residents to follow the recommended CDC guidelines to ensure their health and safety. Johnson said his goal is to challenge people to let their light shine during a time of uncertainty.