Local hair salon owner speaks out

The owner of a local hair salon is speaking out about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated shutdowns has had on her business.

With the shelter-in-place order in effect, non-essential businesses like barber shops and hair salons were ordered to close.

The owner of Meridian House of Hair Salon, Jennifer May, has been in business for only 2 years.

When May heard the news of the shelter-in-place order, she says she was devastated for herself and her staff, as they will struggle to financially support their families.

May said locking the doors of her business was hard because she felt she was being robbed of her joy.

“I want to feel productive again. I want to feel like I’m making people feel beautiful again." May said. "I want to make sure that people feel good about themselves because that’s my job. This is a scary time. I’m scared if I’m going to be able to keep this. Am I going to be able to keep this afloat, so that my crew can have a place to work? I would hate for them to have to find a new place to work when this is all over with. This is really testing my faith, so hold onto your faith. Hold on to your hope and we will get through this.”

May says she still plans to celebrate her business's two-year anniversary when it's able to re-open.