Local hospital works to fight the spread of COVID-19

Anyone who enters Rush Hospital will be asked several questions about their recent medical history. It's one of several preventative measures the hospital is taking to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

In fact, Rush Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frederick Duggan encourages those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home.

"If you have fever or a cough you need to stay at home and self-quarantine,” said Duggan. “If you're worried that you're getting too sick, call before you come, that's really important."

Duggan said the hospital has COVID-19 tests on hand and is prepared to care for anyone who shows up with the virus. However, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give specific instructions on who can take the test.

"…Which is somebody that's been exposed to a known case of COVID-19 or have been into one of the high risk areas defined by the CDC,” said Duggan.

The hospital also announced that only one adult per patient is allowed. Duggan said cutting down the amount of bodies that travel through Rush will help keep patients and employees as healthy as possible.

"We’ve had some time to prepare and know a little bit more about the disease but I think screening, self-quarantining and staying at home is going to make a huge difference in the outbreak.” Said Duggan.

Anyone 18 and under is not allowed to visit the hospital at this time.

