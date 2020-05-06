Legislators to meet in Jackson Thursday

Some Mississippi residents have been greatly affected by the coronavirus shutdown and are suffering due to limited income.

Local legislators say lawmakers are meeting this week to hash out a plan so the people of Mississippi can benefit from the state’s CARES Act relief fund.

Newscenter 11 spoke with Sen. Jeff Tate (R-D.33) and Rep. Charles Young, Jr., (D-D.82) who say they want to make sure the money is used to help citizens.

"We have people that are starving, that haven't had access to any money in the past six to eight weeks. We feel that it's appropriate for us to get together to make certain that we best satisfy the needs of the people,” said Young.

"We want to look at the small businesses, especially the businesses with 50 employees or less, that maybe were not able to get those SBA loans but still need help. We want to try to fill those gaps,” said Tate. “That will be our first priority."

The legislature says it has the power to decide how the money is spent. The governor says the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs issued guidance on who should administer CARES Act funding and says it's the governors of each state.