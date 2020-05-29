Local museum prepares to reopen next week

Bowling alleys, movie theaters and museums were the last of 'nonessential' businesses in Mississippi to have been given the green to reopen.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ Safe Return Order is the latest stage of the governor's plan to restart the state’s economy.

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience announced it will open again June 2, with extra safety measures in place to keep staff and visitors safe.

The museum has lined up several events for the month of June including a drive-thru first Saturday event, a new exhibition "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South”, which will open June 13, and a blues series featuring a live performance from singer Vasti Jackson.

“We have been preparing to open for the past two months. As soon as we shut down, we were thinking about what we needed to do to reopen. We’re ecstatic about the governor’s announcement that we can open next week,” said director of operations, Ida Tomlin.

The MAX staff will be wearing masks, and guests are encouraged to do the same.

The Safe Return Order will go into effect June 1 and will remain in effect until June 15.