Local nonprofit organizes care package initiative

A local volunteer organization is collecting goods and plans to distribute them throughout the community Thursday.

The East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits is accepting canned goods, snacks, toiletries and more and will deliver the items to the elderly, disabled and those without transportation. Donations will be accepted through Thursday. Donors can drop off the items at The United Way of Meridian or donate online at cfem.org

Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand brought the project to Meridian and says she appreciates the residents that have contributed.