Local nursing home held "honk and wave" parade

As social distancing guidelines are becoming the norm, some nursing home residents have gone weeks without seeing their loved ones.

James t. Champion Nursing Home in Meridian decided to change that. The nursing home held a honk and wave parade Saturday morning as a way to put a smile on the face of its residents.

Dozens of vehicles, including police cruisers and decorated cars circled the nursing center mashing their horns and cheering the residents on.

“It’s been so long since they’ve been able to see each other. A lot of people are really losing hope because this is dragging on longer and longer. You see the numbers every day of how many are getting sick and all of the deaths. I think it did him good to see their family members and to know that they’re ok. We are loving on them as best we can and to make them feel that they are part of our family,” said rehab director Heather Hatcher.

Organizers said the parade turned out better than they expected with over 60 cars that drove by the nursing center.