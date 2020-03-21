Local organization provides food for families in need

In response to the coronavirus, a local organization is paying it forward.

The Lauderdale Multi-County Agency gave over 300 bags of food to families that are in need. Families were able to get Food can, peanut butter, bread, and frozen meat Organizers said this is a great way to take away some of the stress off of parents that are concern back COVID-19 outbreak. Lauderdale Multi-County Agency executive director Ronald Collier says the center will continue serving the community.

"We gave out bags of groceries to whoever comes in based on eligibility on the temporary food to needy families program. We're excited and cautious in trying our best to make sure we're good stewards of what we do for the community," said Lauderdale Multi-County Agency executive director Ronald Collier.

The Lauderdale Multi-County office will be temporarily closed from March 23th through the 27th for deep sanitation.