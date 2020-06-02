Local pastors gather in downtown Meridian

A group of pastors met in downtown Meridian to sing, pray and discuss unity.

The pastors from Lauderdale County and surrounding counties gathered at Dumont Plaza this afternoon in an effort to ignite healing amid nationwide protests and unrest.

"Anything that happens in our world that demonstrates that somebody has not been given that respect that they deserve because they're made in God's image is a reason for us to lament and cry out,” said Pastor Wade Phillips.

Several of them addressed the crowd, offering words of comfort and encouraging the local community to look to Christ for local and national healing.

"We need to let people know that there's a better solution and I truly believe Christ is the better solution,” said Pastor Terrence Roberts.

Pastor Gary Houston said he and several other pastors came up with the idea for today's event.

"We can gauge what we can do in our community, in our own backyard,” said Houston. “It begins in Jerusalem, this is our Jerusalem and we're committed to make our place the best that we can make it."

Over a dozen pastors participated in this afternoon's gathering.