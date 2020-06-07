Local playgrounds reopen to the public

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a Safer Return Order to start reopening ballparks, movie theaters, libraries, and playgrounds as the final stage of reopening the state.

In efforts to getting back to normalcy, residents are spending more time outside, exercising, walking, and meditating while taking extra precautions.

At Jeannie's Place Planet Playground, there were children swinging on the swing set, sliding down slides, and climbing on the monkey bars.

The Safe Return Order started June 1. It will remain in effect until June 15 at 8 a.m.