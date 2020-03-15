Local rodeo: "The show must go on"

"The show must go on"- that was the motto organizers of a local rodeo held onto this weekend.

The 45th Annual Mississippi Quarter Horse Youth Association held its three-day event at the Lauderdale Agriculture Center this weekend. Riders from Alabama and Louisiana participated in barrel racing, trot, and cattle roping. The event is put on every year in honor of the Roland Stacy. Organizers say, unfortunately- only a hand full of people showed up to the event.

“By the time everything was shutting down. All of our people were here in place. Our judges came from Texas and Florida. We just had to go on, ” says MS Quarter Horse Youth Association - youth advisor, Susan Mcbeth.

Organizers say the rodeo participants had a good time, despite the low turnout.