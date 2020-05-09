Some local salon owners say they're not reopening Monday

Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that salons, barbershops and gyms could reopen Monday, May 11 at 8 am as a part of his Safer at Home order.

Some stylists told Newscenter 11 they’re not sure if they’ll open their doors on Monday and others say they’re excited to reopen.

Rickey and Latoria Boggan own the Total Upscale Barber and Beauty Salon on 5th Avenue in Meridian and say although they miss their clients, they’re concerned that opening Monday will put them and their clients at risk.

“We just feel that it’s really just too soon,” said barber Rickey Boggan. “…You’re dealing with more people and with more people, more risks are associated.”

Stylist Latoria Boggan said COVID-19 has hit close to home and they plan to wait at least another week until they start taking clients again.

“We’re dealing with it, we’re seeing up close and person what’s going on with this virus and our customers…they’re family,” said Latoria Boggan. “We’re concerned about them just as well as they’re concerned about us.”

Governor Reeves issued strict rules for reopening including one client per employee being serviced at a time, daily deep cleanings and face covering requirements.