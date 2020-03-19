Local school districts opt to online learning following school shutdown

Thursday morning Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order closing all Mississippi public schools until April 17th.

"This is not a decision that I take lightly, In fact, in my nearly 17 years of serving the public it is perhaps the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” said Reeves.

Although this gives students several weeks of time off, Reeves encourages families to continue learning at home.

Secondary Curriculum Director Melody Craft said the Meridian Public School District will soon offer online activities to make learning at home easier.

"We know that any time you're in some sort of situation like this there's always the unknown, we don't want to bring any additional stress on parents or students,” said Craft. “We still want to continue learning but we also wanted to make it fun."

Craft said the district is currently making sure every household is able to access the online programs and encourages parents to reach out to the district for any help.

Quitman School District Superintendent Dr. Toriano Holloway said his district is also using internet programs like Google Classroom and iReady to keep students engaged in learning.

"You’re talking about adding an additional 8-10 weeks to the summer break so we want to keep kids’ minds going and fresh as much as possible,” said Holloway.

Holloway told Newscenter 11 the district is working to provide Chromebooks for students who don’t have access to technology at home.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, it's up to each school district to decide if students will have to make up the missed days.

Other local district leaders say they're monitoring the spread of the virus and believe school should only resume once student safety is guaranteed.