Local sewing business creates masks

As COVID-19 spreads across the country, so does the demand for masks. A local sewing shop has changed its operations to keep up with the high demand for masks.

Homemade face masks have now become essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic after the CDC changed its guidelines that everyone should wear some form of cloth face-covering in a public setting.

The sewing & vacuum center in meridian receives about eight hundred calls per day on how to operate an old sewing machine. Owner Alison Slayton says her mission is to make face masks for the public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Make a mask is what everybody needs to do right now. You need to cover your family, your children, your grandchildren, and there are so many people that are trying to do it. The problem is they start sewing and the machine balls up in the back. I don’t care if it’s a grandmother's machine or an old machine you had in the closet. Pull it out and learn how to thread it. Don’t make the 2 or 3 common mistakes. You’ll be good to go and that’s what we want to see, said Owner Alison Slayton.

Just in one day, the shop sold over 700 yards of elastic bands for face mask ear loops.