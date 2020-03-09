Local veteran honored in Meridian

After learning that a local veteran was celebrating a birthday, several legislators in the area decided to do something special for his big day.

Billy Adam Calvert who represents Mississippi's District 83 had a flag flown over the state capitol to honor retired Brigadier General Sam Forbert on his Birthday in February.

This morning, a group of local officials gathered to present Forbert with that flag.

“It is so important that we give these accolades while our veterans, our heroes are still alive," said Deputy Exec. Director of Mississippi VA Dusty Culpepper." General Forbert is 97 years old and he looks great.”

Forbert considers this morning's presentation the icing on the cake for his continued birthday celebration.

“It’s extremely special, I had lots of nice events in the last week or so because I had my 97th birthday," said Forbert. "It's real special, I don't normally get this."

Forbert is a former Korean War Pilot as well as the former commander of Meridian's 186th Air Refueling Wing. He's also the father of Meridian native and Grammy nominated artist Steve Forbert.