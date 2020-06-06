Local woman celebrates 104th birthday

Friends and family held a drive-by birthday parade at the home of Mrs. Julia Rice in Meridian for her 104th birthday party.

Mrs. Rice was born June 2, 1912, in Meehan, Mississippi but has lived in Lauderdale County for most of her life.

She has survived through many events including World War 1 and 2, The Great Depression, and The Civil Rights Movement. Mrs. Rice has children 12, 90 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Happy birthday Mrs. Rice!