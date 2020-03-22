Locals adjust to a new lifestyle of social distancing

The threat of the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, and many people are staying home in self-quarantine. With all that's going on, it doesn't stop people from enjoying the outdoors.

In efforts to have a sense of normalcy, residents are spending more time outside, exercising, walking, and meditating while taking extra precautions. We caught up with one local family that was walking their dog at Bonita Lakes. They said it felt great to get out of the house while practicing recommended CDC guidelines.

"We're coming out from a trail run with her dog. It's something different to get out of the house. One of the things we're trying to do is maintain social distancing. I think that is very achievable even out on the trail and park," said resident Hayden Gant.

According to science daily, "Living close to nature and spending time outside has significant and wide-ranging health benefits."