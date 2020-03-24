Logan's Roadhouse closes its doors for public health precaution

The COVID -19 pandemic has caused a major impact on local restaurants and communities. Due to the unforeseen impact, Logan's Roadhouse temporarily shut down all of its restaurants, including the one in Meridian.

And according to its website, "The parent of the Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago Casual chains said it is 'mothballing' all 261 of its restaurants after a lender withdrew financing to keep the bankrupt company in operation until it could emerge from Chapter 11 protection."

Logan's closed its doors Mar. 18 as a public health precaution. Due to the closure, some employees are taking a leave of absence from work with no pay.