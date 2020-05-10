Long time morning DJ loses house to fire

A local radio DJ who has been lending her voice to the local airwaves lost her house after a fire broke out.

“I could’ve been in the house sleep, I could’ve gone to bed just like I have planned to but God, and I’ll let me go to sleep. He let me live so I will be able to get out of the house. Jesus saved my life,” said radio personality for WNBN 1290 AM, Carrie Boyd.

On Monday, April 20, Carrie Boyd long time morning radio personality for WNBN 1290 AM in Meridian, stood outside of her home as she watched her life burst into flames.

"I was listening to God speak to me in the process. When I turned around, I looked in the living room, and there was a big ball of smoke coming from the wall. Next, was a big ball of fire that lit up everything. I was standing there and looking at it," said Boyd.

The flames moved so quickly that she was blessed just to escape with her life. Unfortunately, she was unable to salvage anything but the clothes on her back.

"I lost a lot of memories of my mom and dad, clothing, and just everything," said Boyd.

Boyd said this was the home that her deceased parents built over 40 years ago.

"Daddy one night drew out the blueprint, and he proceeded to build the house every day. Every day he got off from work. It was hard to see what my parents work so hard in building their house for it to be destroyed by a fire," said Boyd.

The cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue. Boyd is staying with a friend and is picking up the pieces of her life day by day.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Boyd in her time of need. To donate you can go to "Carrie Boyd DJ for WNBN lost everything in fire" Go fund me page.